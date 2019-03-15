|
|
|
Winstanley Margurita The family of the late Margurita wish to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards of condolence and generous donations received for Overgate Hospice.
A special thank you to Paula Prosser for her comforting words and support given.
Thank you to Mount Zion and Boothtown Methodist Church.
Also thank you to Emotions Funeral service for their kindness and support during our very
difficult time.
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 15, 2019
