Margurita Winstanley Notice
WINSTANLEY Margurita
(née Farnell) Peacefully on Friday 22nd February 2019, Margurita aged 87,
passed away at CRH. A devoted wife to the late Raymond, a loving mum, grandma and a good friend to many.
The funeral service will take place on Monday 11th March 2019 at
Mount Zion Methodist Church at 1pm, followed burial at Mount Zion. Family flowers only please, but donations may be made in lieu to Overgate Hospice.
All enquiries to Emotions Funeral Service. Tel: 01422 345472.
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 1, 2019
