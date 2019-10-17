Home

Lawrence Funeral Service
Green Hayes
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX1 2XR
01422 897170
Margaret Spencer

Margaret Spencer Notice
SPENCER Margaret Yvonne 1925 - 2019
Margaret passed away on
28th September after a short illness.
Following a private cremation a service in loving memory of her life will be held at St. Andrew's Church, Huddersfield Road, Halifax on
Friday 25th October at 11.15am.
Family flowers only please but donations may be made in lieu to
The Alzheimer's Society c/o Lawrence Funeral Service,
Green Hayes, Bell Hall, Halifax.
Will friends please accept this intimation and meet at the church.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 17, 2019
