B.J. Melia & Sons Funeral Services
64 Gibbot Street
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX1 5BP
01422 354453
Service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:45
St Mary's Church
Gibbet Street
Margaret Pattinson Notice
Pattinson (nee Brook)
Margaret Peacefully, and lovingly cared for by the Staff and Doctors of Ward 2A,
Margaret, aged 85 years,
of Wellhead.
Beloved wife of the late Robert, dearly loved mum of Ian, Nigel and Andrew, loving mother in law to Pat, Christine and Clare.
Much loved grandma to Samantha, the late Robert and Lucy,
great grandma to Matilda and Daisy, and a dear friend to many.
Service at St Mary's Church, Gibbet Street on Friday 6th September at 11.45 a.m. followed by cremation at Parkwood Crematorium, Elland
at 12.45 p.m.
Please wear something purple in memory of Margaret.
Family flowers only please
but donations if desired to
Overgate Hospice c/o
B J Melia & Sons, 64 Gibbet Street, Halifax, HX1 5BP
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 29, 2019
