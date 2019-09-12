Home

Milne Margaret On 1st September 2019,
peacefully at home Margaret
aged 81 years of Halifax and formerly of Peterhead, Scotland.
Much loved wife of the late Stephen, loving mum of Bob and the late Irene, a cherished grandma, great grandma and auntie, and mother in law to Robert and Janet.
The service will be held on Wednesday 25th September at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland at 12pm. Family flowers only please, but donations in lieu if so desired to Cancer Research UK, for which a plate will be provided at the service. Would friends please accept this as the only intimation and kindly meet at the crematorium.
Any enquiries to
Charles Wood Funeral Service,
Tel 01484 720811.
Published in Halifax Courier on Sept. 12, 2019
