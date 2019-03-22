Home

Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
14:15
Park Wood Crematorium
Elland
Notice Condolences

Margaret Fielding Notice
FIELDING Margaret Jannette On 14th March 2019 peacefully at C.R.H. Margaret, aged 66 years. Beloved Wife of Barrie.
The dearly loved Mother of Marcia. A loving Grandma, Great Grandma. A dear Mother In Law of Martin.
A caring Sister, Auntie and a
dear friend to many. Service at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on
Friday 5th April 2019 at 2.15pm. Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired, to
The British Heart Foundation c/o B.J.Melia & Sons, 64 Gibbet Street, Halifax HX1 5BP will friends accept this as the only intimation and meet at the Crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 22, 2019
