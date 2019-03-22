|
FIELDING Margaret Jannette On 14th March 2019 peacefully at C.R.H. Margaret, aged 66 years. Beloved Wife of Barrie.
The dearly loved Mother of Marcia. A loving Grandma, Great Grandma. A dear Mother In Law of Martin.
A caring Sister, Auntie and a
dear friend to many. Service at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on
Friday 5th April 2019 at 2.15pm. Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired, to
The British Heart Foundation c/o B.J.Melia & Sons, 64 Gibbet Street, Halifax HX1 5BP will friends accept this as the only intimation and meet at the Crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 22, 2019
