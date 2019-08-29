|
|
|
ERRINGTON Margaret Rose Of Moor End Road, Pellon.
Passed away peacefully at
home on 19th August 2019.
Beloved wife of the late Freddie, dearly loved mother of Sean and Kim, a loving mother-in-law, grandmother, great grandmother and friend to many.
The funeral service will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Monday 9th September at 11:15am. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired to
Overgate Hospice.
All enquiries to Emotions Funeral Service Tel: 01422 345472
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 29, 2019