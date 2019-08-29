Home

Emotions Funeral Service
North Lodge
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX39HR
01422 345472
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:15
Park Wood Crematorium
Elland
View Map
Margaret Errington Notice
ERRINGTON Margaret Rose Of Moor End Road, Pellon.
Passed away peacefully at
home on 19th August 2019.
Beloved wife of the late Freddie, dearly loved mother of Sean and Kim, a loving mother-in-law, grandmother, great grandmother and friend to many.
The funeral service will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Monday 9th September at 11:15am. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired to
Overgate Hospice.
All enquiries to Emotions Funeral Service Tel: 01422 345472
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 29, 2019
