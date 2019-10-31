|
|
|
DEADMAN Margaret Joyce On 26th October 2019
peacefully at Sycamore Park
Care Home, Bradley, Joyce
aged 91 years, formerly of Halifax.
Beloved Wife of the late Dougie, devoted Mum of Carol and the late David, dear Mother-In-Law of
John and Glenda also a cherished Nan of Kate, Faye, Lauren,
Joanne and Great-Nan.
Funeral service and
committal will be held at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Monday 11th November
at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only by request.
Carol and family would like to give a heartfelt thank you to all the staff at Sycamore Park Care Home for the wonderful love, care and support they gave to Joyce, and them, during her stay.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Brighouse, Tel: 01484 713512
Can all friends please
meet at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 31, 2019