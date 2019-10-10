|
|
|
CORBOY Margaret Elizabeth Passed away peacefully at home on
1st October 2019, aged 75 years, after a long illness bravely borne.
Adored partner of Tom, beloved sister to Sheila, devoted Aunt to
Kevin, Catherine and Suzanne,
caring Stepmum to
Darren, Garrath and Simon,
a much loved Grandma and
Great Aunt, and a dear
friend to many.
A funeral service will be
held at St Patrick's Church,
SowerbyBridge at 2.15pm
on Friday 18th October,
followed by cremation at
Park Wood Crematorium,
Elland at 3.45pm.
Tom and the whole family
extend a warm invitation to share
memories of Elizabeth over refreshments at Bertie's, Elland
following the cremation service.
Family flowers only by request please but donations,
if desired to Overgate Hospice
c/o B.J. Melia & Sons,
64 Gibbet St, Halifax, HX1 5BP.
Please dress brightly, if desired, Elizabeth loved colour
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 10, 2019