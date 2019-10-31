|
|
|
CORBOY Margaret Elizabeth Tom, Sheila and all of Elizabeth's family wish to convey their heartfelt thanks for all of the expressions of love and sympathy they have received at this sad time.
They are thankful that so many of you were able to come and celebrate Elizabeth's life, and are particularly grateful to
Father Malachy Larkin for conducting the services.
Thanks are also due to
Melia and Sons, Funeral Directors,
for their caring support and help; and to Berties in Elland for their superb catering and warm welcome.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 31, 2019