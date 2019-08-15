Home

Lawrence Funeral Service
Green Hayes
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX1 2XR
01422 897170
Service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
11:30
St. Andrew's Methodist Church
Huddersfield Road
Burton Margaret
(née Wortley) Peacefully with her daughters on Wednesday 7th August 2019 aged 73, Margaret.
A much loved wife of the late Tony, loving mum to Janette and Rachel, Dave and Dave, special grandma to Amy and Jack, cherished sister to Linda and the late Raymond, also great friend to many and will be sadly missed by all.
A celebratory service will be held at St. Andrew's Methodist Church, Huddersfield Road followed by a service of committal at Park Wood, Elland on Monday 19th August at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please, but donations if so desired would be appreciated for Overgate Hospice.
All enquiries to
Lawrence Funeral Service.
Tel : 01422 354094
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 15, 2019
