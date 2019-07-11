|
Barker Margaret Joan On 1st July 2019 peacefully at
Savile House Care Home,
Margaret aged 83 years
of Northowram, Halifax.
Beloved wife of Brian, dearly loved mum of Sally and Vicky, dear mother-in-law of John and Alan, much loved grandma of
Chloe, Connor and Eden.
Service and committal at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland
on Tuesday 16th July at 11.15am.
Family flowers only please
but donations if desired to
Overgate Hospice c/o
B.J.Melia & Sons, 64 Gibbet St, Halifax, HX1 5BP, will friends please accept this as the only intimation and meet at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on July 11, 2019