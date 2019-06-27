|
|
|
SUTCLIFFE Malcolm The family of the late Malcolm
would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their
kind expressions of sympathy,
cards of condolence and donations for Overgate Hospice received following their recent bereavement.
Special thanks to the Wilson family and James Mellor for their input
in helping create such a fitting tribute to Malcolm.
Thanks also to the celebrant
Chris Berry and Springhead
Funeral Service for their efficient and sympathetic handling of all
the funeral arrangements.
Published in Halifax Courier on June 27, 2019
