HARTLEY Malcolm After a short illness, passed away with his loving family by his side on 28th June 2019, aged 88 years.
Beloved husband of Jennifer, dearest father of Nicholas and Julian and a much loved grandad.
The funeral service shall be held on
22nd July 2019, at St. Matthew's Church, Wakefield Road, Lightcliffe, Halifax at 10:30am followed by a service of committal at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please but donations, if so desired, to
The at
The Lung Foundation c/o Lawrence Funeral Service, Green Hayes,
Bell Hall, Halifax.
Tel. 01422 354094
Published in Halifax Courier on July 18, 2019