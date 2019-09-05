|
|
|
Owen Maire Elizabeth SRN
(Betty Morgan) Peacefully on 26th August 2019 in hospital, Betty aged 93 years.
Dear wife of Ralph, mother of Barbara, mother-in-law of John, grandma, great grandma
and auntie.
Funeral service will take place at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Wednesday 25th September 2019 at 11.15 am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu may be given to Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
A box for this purpose will be available at the service.
Enq: Naylor & Grysdale
01484-715332.
Published in Halifax Courier on Sept. 5, 2019