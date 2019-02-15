Home

Emotions Funeral Service
North Lodge
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX39HR
01422 345472
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
15:00
Park Wood Crematorium
Elland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mabel Pighills

PIGHILLS Mabel Peacefully on Tuesday
5th February 2019, Mabel passed away on her 88th birthday at C.R.H. She will be reunited with her late husband Trevor, a devoted
mother to John, Jenny and Andy,
was an inspirational Grandma to Ben, Rachael, Luke and Amy,
Great Grandma to Riley, Jessica and Myla Rose. A good friend to many.
Loved and respected by all.
The funeral service will take place at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Wednesday 27th February 2019 at 3.00pm. Family flowers only please but donations may be made in lieu to The Stroke Association.
All enquiries to
Emotions Funeral Services,
Tel 01422 345 472
Published in Halifax Courier on Feb. 15, 2019
