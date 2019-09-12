|
STANTON Linda
(née Burrows) On the 2nd September 2019 peacefully at home,
Linda aged 70 years of Lightcliffe. Beloved Wife of Brendan, much loved Mum of Catherine and Anita, loving Grandma of Lee, Sean,
Tara and James, dearly loved
Great Grandma to Dougie.
A service will be held at
St Josephs Catholic Church, Brighouse on
Tuesday 24th September at 11.00am followed by Committal
at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland at 12.00pm. Family flowers only please but donations in lieu if so desired to Macmillan Cancer Support for which a plate will be provided at the Service.
Would friends please accept this the only intimation and kindly
meet at the Church,
Bright colours preferred please.
Any enquiries
Charles Wood Funeral Service
Tel 01484 720811.
Published in Halifax Courier on Sept. 12, 2019