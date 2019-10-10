|
|
|
Redhead Lily
(nee Tate) Peacefully on 6th October 2019,
Lily, aged 96 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Lewis, much loved mum and mother-in-law of Barbara & Donald, and Sylvia & Shaun, cherished grandma,
great-grandma, and auntie.
She will be greatly missed.
The Celebration of Lily's life will take place at 12.45pm on Wednesday 30th October at The Funeral Parlour, Amanda Dalby Funeral Services, Salterhebble, followed by committal at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland,
to which all are welcome.
Family flowers only please, but donations may be made in lieu to Overgate Hospice - a collection box will be available on the day.
All enquiries to Amanda Dalby Funeral Services Tel. 01422 253 593.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 10, 2019