OGDEN Lily Phil, Fiona, Gordon and family
would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the
many expressions of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations they have received following
their recent sad loss.
A special thank you to the
family doctors, district and
parish nurses, and Bluebird Care
for the care given to Lily,
to the Rev John Jenkinson for his very kind words and comforting service and to everyone who attended the funeral.
Your presence was
much appreciated.
Published in Halifax Courier on Sept. 26, 2019