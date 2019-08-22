|
OGDEN Lily On August 8th peacefully, Lily,
aged 91 years.
The dearly loved wife of the late John, loving mum of Phil, Fiona and Gordon. Precious grandma of Matthew and Katie-Girl, dear sister in law of Averil and a good friend
to many.
The funeral service will be held at Carlton United Reformed Church on Thursday August 29th at 1.15pm. followed by cremation at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland. Family flowers only please but donations would be appreciated for The Dogs Trust c/o Lawrence Funeral Service,
Green Hayes, Bell Hall, Halifax.
Tel :01422 354094
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 22, 2019