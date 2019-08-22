Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lily Ogden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lily Ogden

Notice Condolences

Lily Ogden Notice
OGDEN Lily On August 8th peacefully, Lily,
aged 91 years.
The dearly loved wife of the late John, loving mum of Phil, Fiona and Gordon. Precious grandma of Matthew and Katie-Girl, dear sister in law of Averil and a good friend
to many.
The funeral service will be held at Carlton United Reformed Church on Thursday August 29th at 1.15pm. followed by cremation at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland. Family flowers only please but donations would be appreciated for The Dogs Trust c/o Lawrence Funeral Service,
Green Hayes, Bell Hall, Halifax.
Tel :01422 354094
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.