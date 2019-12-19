|
|
|
SMITH Leyland Joan, Judith and Sue Smith would like to thank wholeheartedly, everyone who came to celebrate the life of Leyland Smith, their beloved Husband and Dad.
Those gathered shared the love and joy Leyland brought to their lives and long may Leyland live on in their memories.
It was a wonderful day; he'd have been proud of the send off he had, the luxury of orchestrating before he died and we had the honour
of fulfilling.
The family's greatest appreciation for the love and care Leyland received whilst in Overgate Hospice in his exquisite extension.
Grateful thanks for the care he received in Summerfield
Nursing Home and the MAU unit at Halifax General Hospital and
Ward 12 at Huddersfield Infirmary.
May his soul rest in peace.
Published in Halifax Courier on Dec. 19, 2019