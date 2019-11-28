|
|
|
SMITH Leyland Sadly passed away after an illness bravely fought on Saturday 16th November 2019, surrounded by
his loving family.
A devoted husband, dad and grandad, and a very good friend
to many.
The funeral service will be held on Thursday 5th December at
All Saints Church, Dudwell Lane, Halifax at 11am, followed by a service of committal at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland, at 12.45.
Funeral attire need not be worn, please wear smart club colours (club tie) of your sporting club or bright attire in celebration of Leyland's life.
Family flowers only please, but donations if so desired, to
Overgate Hospice, Christian African Relief Trust or All Saints Welcome Garden Project c/o
Lawrence Funeral Service.
Green Hayes, Bell Hall,
Halifax, HX1 2XR
Tel: 01422 354094.
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 28, 2019