Emotions Funeral Service
North Lodge
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX39HR
01422 345472
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
12:45
Parkwood Crematorium
Elland
Lewis Horsfield Notice
HORSFIELD Lewis Peacefully on Sunday 24th
February 2019. Lewis, aged 92, passed away at Overgate Hospice.
A devoted husband to Doreen,
a loving dad to Stephen, a dear grandad, brother and a good
friend to many.
The funeral service will take place at Parkwood Crematorium, Elland on Thursday 14th March at 12:45pm. Family flowers only please but donations may be made in lieu to Overgate Hospice.
All enquiries to Emotions Funeral Service Tel: 01422 345472
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 1, 2019
