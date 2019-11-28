|
HULME Lesley On 18th November 2019 peacefully at Leeds General Infirmary,
Lesley aged 69 years.
The much loved wife of Michael, loving mum of Lindsay and Alan, devoted grandma of George, William and Rhys, mother in law of Mark and Lindsey, also a good friend to many who will be greatly missed.
The funeral service will take place at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Tuesday 3rd December at 12noon. Family flowers only please but donations would be greatly appreciated for the Sowood Womens Institute for which a plate will be available at the service.
Will friends please accept this intimation and kindly meet
at the crematorium
All enquiries to
Springhead Funeral Service,
Tel 01422 327382
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 28, 2019