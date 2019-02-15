|
|
|
DENHAM Lesley
(née Cox) On February 5th 2019, peacefully at Calderdale Royal Hospital,
Lesley, aged 67 years, of Lightcliffe. The dearly loved wife of the late Nigel, a much loved mum of Craig, Lindsay and Philippa, a loved mother in law to Jill, a cherished grandma to Grace, Archie, Gwyneth, Felicity and Tristan, a beloved daughter of Audrey and the late Robert Cox.
A dear sister to Hilary and Chris,
and a good friend to many.
A celebration of Lesley's life will be held at The Parish Church of
St. Matthew, Wakefield Road, Lightcliffe on Friday March 8th at 12.45pm. Followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please by request, donations in lieu, if so desired, may be given to Overgate Hospice c/o
Lawrence Funeral Service,
Green Hayes, Bell Hall, Halifax.
Will friends please accept this intimation and meet at the church.
Published in Halifax Courier on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More