CROWTHER Lesley Alston Lesley, of Wesley Cottage Stainland and formerly of Moor End Gardens Pellon, Hanson Lane Halifax,
St. Peters Square Southowram, Weatherhouse Terrace Pellon
and Castle Hill Sowerby.
Peacefully at Overgate Hospice Elland on 29th August 2019.
The daughter of the late James and Rose Lister, sister of Lynda and Corinne, mother of Julia, grandma of Cassia and Rueben and the partner of Barrie.
The funeral service will take place at St. Andrews Church Stainland on Wednesday 11th September
at 2.00 pm prior to committal at Park Wood Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Lesley may be made to Overgate Hospice for which a plate will be available at the service. Will friends please accept this intimation and meet at the church.
Any enquiries should be made to Springhead Funeral Service.
Tel: 01422 327382.
Published in Halifax Courier on Sept. 5, 2019