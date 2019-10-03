|
|
|
WADE Kevin On September 26th 2019.
Peacefully in his sleep at Overgate Hospice, Kevin, aged 71 years of Wadsworth Court.
Dearly loved husband of Barbara, much loved dad of Gilly, Jackie and Caroline, loved step-dad of Chris, Karen and Mick, loving Grandad, Great-grandad, Brother, Uncle and a good friend to all who knew him.
Service and cremation at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Tuesday October 8th at 10.30am. Family flowers only please, but donations to Overgate Hospice would be much appreciated.
A plate will be available on the day.
Enquiries to
The Halifax Chapel of Repose,
25 Clare Road, tel 01422 353970.
At the family's request can all who attend please wear a splash of red in tribute to Kevin's favourite football team. Will friends please meet at the crematorium and accept this as the only intimation.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 3, 2019