throp Kevin On March 6th 2019,
suddenly at home, Kevin aged 65 years of Wheatley.
Dearly loved brother of Paul, Wendy and Diane, dear brother-in-law of Jackie and Mick, beloved uncle, great uncle and good friend to many.
Service and cremation at
Park Wood Crematorium Elland, on Thursday March 28th at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please, but donations to Overgate Hospice would be much appreciated,
a plate will be available on the day.
Enquiries to the Halifax Chapel of Repose, Clare Road,
tel 01422 353970.
Will friends please meet at the crematorium and accept this as
the only intimation.
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 15, 2019
