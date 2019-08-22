Home

POWERED BY

Services
B.J. Melia & Sons Funeral Services
64 Gibbot Street
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX1 5BP
01422 354453
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:30
Park Wood Crematorium
Elland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin Burrows
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin Burrows

Notice Condolences

Kevin Burrows Notice
BURROWS Kevin Charles On 3rd August 2019,
Kevin aged 80 years.
Beloved husband of Sandra.
The dearly loved dad of
Lee, Dionne and Kelly.
Son of the late John and Annie.
A loving Grandad
and Great Grandad.
A caring bother to Maureen
and the late James and Pat,
and a good friend to many.
A celebration of Kevin's life
will take place at Park Wood
Crematorium Elland on Friday
30th August 2019 at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please but
donations if desired to The
Children's Make A Wish Foundation,
c/o B J Melia & Sons 64 Gibbet St,
Halifax HX1 5BP Tel: 01422 354453.
Will friends accept this as
the only intimation and meet
at the Crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.