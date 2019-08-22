|
BURROWS Kevin Charles On 3rd August 2019,
Kevin aged 80 years.
Beloved husband of Sandra.
The dearly loved dad of
Lee, Dionne and Kelly.
Son of the late John and Annie.
A loving Grandad
and Great Grandad.
A caring bother to Maureen
and the late James and Pat,
and a good friend to many.
A celebration of Kevin's life
will take place at Park Wood
Crematorium Elland on Friday
30th August 2019 at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please but
donations if desired to The
Children's Make A Wish Foundation,
c/o B J Melia & Sons 64 Gibbet St,
Halifax HX1 5BP Tel: 01422 354453.
Will friends accept this as
the only intimation and meet
at the Crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 22, 2019