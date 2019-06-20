|
Wiggins Kenneth Peacefully on the 14th June at his home Kenneth aged 86 years. Dearly beloved husband of Joyce, loving Dad, Grandad
and Great Grandad.
Will friends meet for Service
at Park Wood Crematorium Elland
on Monday 1st July at 12noon.
Family flowers only.
Donations to
Yorkshire Cancer Research,
c/o Joseph Sutcliffe & Son Ltd. Funeral Directors 8A Willow Street, Sowerby Bridge, HX6 2BU,
would be appreciated.
Please accept this as the only intimation.
Published in Halifax Courier on June 20, 2019
