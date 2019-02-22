|
SHORT Kenneth Margaret, Mark, David and family wish to tender their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, flowers, cards of condolence and donations received in their recent sad bereavement.
Special thanks to all the staff at Calderdale Royal Hospital and Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, to Chris Berry for his kind words and comforting service and to Darren and his staff at the Halifax Chapel of Repose for their professionalism and support throughout.
Published in Halifax Courier on Feb. 22, 2019
