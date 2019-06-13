|
PILLING Kenneth Marmaduke On 2nd June 2019, suddenly but peacefully at Calderdale Royal Hospital, surrounded by his loving family, Ken, aged 74 years.
The dearly loved husband of Mabel. Much loved dad of Sharon and David. Loving grandad of Luke and Chantelle. A dear father-in-law, brother and uncle, who will be greatly missed.
The funeral service will take place at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Monday 24th June at 12.45pm.
Family flowers only please, but donations, would be greatly appreciated for the RSPCA,
for which a plate will be available at the service.
Will friends please accept this intimation and kindly meet at the Crematorium.
All enquiries to
Springhead Funeral Service,
Tel. 01422 327382.
Published in Halifax Courier on June 13, 2019
