|
|
|
MOORHOUSE Kenneth Irvin On May 24th, peacefully at home, surrounded by family. Ken,
aged 84 years of Clement Court, Halifax, formerly of Sowerby Bridge. The dearly loved husband of the late Joan, loving dad of Beverley and Angela, much loved grandad of Kelly and Katie, great grandad of Ruby, father in law of Ian and John.
Service and cremation to take place at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Tuesday, June 4th at 12:00 noon. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to
Marie Curie would be appreciated.
A collection box will be available after the service. All enquiries please to The Williamson Family Funeral Service, Tel:01422 833956. Will friends please accept this intimation and meet at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on May 30, 2019
Read More