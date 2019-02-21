|
BROWN Kenneth On 13th February 2019, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, Ken, aged 89 years.
Dearly loved husband of the late Hazel, devoted dad of Craig and Lisa, loving grandad of Isadora, Maisie, Harvey, Leon and Theodore, much loved partner of May, father in law and valued friend of Vinny.
The funeral service will take place at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland
on Friday 8th March at 11.15am.
Family flowers only please but donations would be greatly appreciated for Parkinson's UK
for which a plate will be available
at the service.
Will friends please accept this intimation and kindly meet
at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Springhead Funeral Service. Tel: 01422 327382.
Published in Halifax Courier on Feb. 21, 2019
