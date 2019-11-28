Home

Ken Bean Notice
BEAN Ken Peacefully on Saturday
16th November 2019, Ken,
aged 81 years, passed at CRH.
A loving Partner, Dad, Grandad, Great Grandad and a good friend
to many.
The funeral service will take place at St. John the Baptist's Church, Coley, on Tuesday 3rd December 2019,
at 1.30pm, followed by committal at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland.
Family flowers only please but donations may be made in lieu to Forget-Me-Not Childrens Hospice, Huddersfield.
All enquiries to:
Emotions Funeral Service.
Tel 01422 345 472
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 28, 2019
