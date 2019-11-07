Home

D J Screen & Sons (Brookfoot, Brighouse)
98 Elland Road
Brighouse, West Yorkshire HD6 2QR
01484 719999
Kelly Rutherford Notice
RUTHERFORD Kelly Ann 13th October 2019.
Passed away, aged 25 years,
and of Southowram.
Kelly, the much loved daughter of Fraser, Mandy, Sam and Craig,
a loving sister to Matthew, Lee, Kelly, Jasmine and Jake, also a beloved granddaughter, aunt, cousin and good friend to many.
A celebration of Kelly's life will be held at St Anne's Church, Southowram on
Friday 15th November at 12:30pm, followed by interment in the Churchyard. All floral tributes to the D.J. Screen & Sons Funeral Home, Brookfoot,
Tel 01484 719999 before 9:30am on the funeral day please or donations would be gratefully received in lieu for which a donation box will be available at the Church. At the family's request please wear something pink
in memory of Kelly.
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 7, 2019
