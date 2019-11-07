|
|
|
RUTHERFORD Kelly Ann 13th October 2019.
Passed away, aged 25 years,
and of Southowram.
Kelly, the much loved daughter of Fraser, Mandy, Sam and Craig,
a loving sister to Matthew, Lee, Kelly, Jasmine and Jake, also a beloved granddaughter, aunt, cousin and good friend to many.
A celebration of Kelly's life will be held at St Anne's Church, Southowram on
Friday 15th November at 12:30pm, followed by interment in the Churchyard. All floral tributes to the D.J. Screen & Sons Funeral Home, Brookfoot,
Tel 01484 719999 before 9:30am on the funeral day please or donations would be gratefully received in lieu for which a donation box will be available at the Church. At the family's request please wear something pink
in memory of Kelly.
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 7, 2019