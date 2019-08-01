Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
11:15
Park Wood Crematorium
Keith Goldie Notice
GOLDIE Keith Patterson Suddenly at home on
Friday 19th July 2019, aged 75 years.
Loving husband of Linda,
dear brother to Corinne, loving father, step-father and grandad. Sadly missed.
The funeral service will be held at Park Wood Crematorium on Tuesday August 6th at 11.15am. Family flowers only please by request, but donations may be made to The British Heart Foundation and The Cats Protection League for which a box will be provided. Enquiries to Lawrence Funeral Service, Tel 01422 354094.
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 1, 2019
