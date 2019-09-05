Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Brighouse
44 Huddersfield Road
Brighouse, West Yorkshire HD6 3RA
01484 713512
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
15:45
Park Wood Crematorium
Keith Button

Notice Condolences

Keith Button Notice
Button Keith (Previous owner of
The Withens Hotel, Wainstalls)
Sadly passed away on
Wednesday 28th August 2019.
Loving husband of Elaine
and father of Angela,
also son Adrian.
Funeral service and committal will take place at
Park Wood Crematorium on
Friday 6th September at 3.45pm.
Family flowers only by request, donations may be made in lieu if so desired and will be shared between the RAF Benevolent Fund and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance for which a plate will be available after the service
Enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare, Brighouse.
Tel: 01484 713512
"Everyone should have an Angela"
Published in Halifax Courier on Sept. 5, 2019
