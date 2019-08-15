|
|
|
Nelson Kathryn Patricia
(Nee Wilkins) Kathryn, former proprietor of the Buckle and Hyde shop on
Haworth Main Street, passed away peacefully in Airedale General Hospital with her loving family by her side, aged 71 years.
A loving wife of the late Ben,
a dear mother, grandmother
and friend to many.
The funeral service will take place at St Michael and All Angels Church, Haworth on
Wednesday August 21st 2019 at
12 noon, followed by an interment at Haworth Cemetery.
Family request for
bright clothes to be worn.
Family flowers only please, donations may be made to Manorlands Hospice in lieu of flowers in memory of Kathryn.
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 15, 2019