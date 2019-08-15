Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
12:00
St Michael and All Angels Church
Haworth
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Haworth Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathryn Nelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathryn Nelson

Notice Condolences

Kathryn Nelson Notice
Nelson Kathryn Patricia
(Nee Wilkins) Kathryn, former proprietor of the Buckle and Hyde shop on
Haworth Main Street, passed away peacefully in Airedale General Hospital with her loving family by her side, aged 71 years.
A loving wife of the late Ben,
a dear mother, grandmother
and friend to many.
The funeral service will take place at St Michael and All Angels Church, Haworth on
Wednesday August 21st 2019 at
12 noon, followed by an interment at Haworth Cemetery.
Family request for
bright clothes to be worn.
Family flowers only please, donations may be made to Manorlands Hospice in lieu of flowers in memory of Kathryn.
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.