|
|
|
DUREE Kathryn On 8th July 2019 peacefully at home, Kath aged 75 years of Coley. Much loved and sadly missed Wife of Jeff, Mum of Simon, Matt and Anna, Grandma, Sister and
a good friend to many.
A service of Thanksgiving will be held at Coley Church on Monday 5th August at 11.30am.
Family flowers only, donations may be made in lieu if so desired to charity(s) of choice or
Coley Church for which a plate will be available at the service.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Brighouse. Tel; 01484 713512.
Can all friends please
meet at church.
Published in Halifax Courier on July 25, 2019