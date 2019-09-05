Home

Shaw and Son Funeral Directors
The Old Parsonage, 20 Park Street
Bolton, Lancashire BL1 4BD
01204 526218
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
12:30
Bolton Parish Church
Churchgate
Bolton
Interment
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
13:30
Heaton Cemetery
Gilnow Road
Bolton
Kathleen Sutherland-Cash Notice
Sutherland-Cash Kathleen Katerina On 27th August 2019, Kathleen tragically passed away at home whilst surrounded by her loving family. Aged 50 years.
A devoted wife to Alan.
Loving Mum to Kyle, Kirsty and Adriana Ferrari. Mother-in-law to Izzie and a dear friend to all,
she will be greatly missed.
Funeral Service and Celebration of Kath's life will take place on Wednesday 11th September at Bolton Parish Church, Churchgate, Bolton, BL1 1HX at 12:30pm.
Followed by Interment at
Heaton Cemetery, Gilnow Road, Bolton, BL1 4LH, at 1:30pm.
At Kath's request Bright/Colourful clothing to be worn if possible, family flowers only please, donations in Kath's Memory to the Association of Disabled Professionals (ADP).
All enquiries to Shaws Funeralcare, Tel 01204 526218
Published in Halifax Courier on Sept. 5, 2019
