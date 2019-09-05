|
|
|
Smith Kathleen On August 21 2019 at
Calderdale Royal Hospital, Kath, aged 67 years of Halifax. The much loved wife of Gerald, a loving mother of Alexandria Jane, and Theresa Mary. A dear sister,
sister in law and loving auntie.
Will be received into The Good Shepherd Church, Mytholmroyd on Wednesday 18 September at 7p.m. Requiem Mass on
Thursday 19 September at 11 a.m followed by cremation at
Park Wood Crematorium.
Will friends please meet at the church and accept this the only intimation. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Overgate Hospice c/o B J Melia and Sons,
64 Gibbet Street, Halifax R.I.P
Published in Halifax Courier on Sept. 5, 2019