|
|
|
MAGUIRE Kathleen It is with great sadness
that the Curry family announce
the death of their aunt,
Kathleen Maguire aged 92 years,
of Albion Court, Halifax.
Beloved sister to the late Frank,
Jimmy, Johnny, Christopher,
Mary and Josie.
A dearly loved aunt and great aunt.
Reception into St Malachys R-C Church, Ovenden on Wednesday
6th November 2019 at 5pm.
Requiem Mass on Thursday
7th November 2019 at 12.45pm
followed by interment at
Stoney Royd Cemetery at 2.15pm.
No flowers by request but donations
if desired to Overgate Hospice c/o
B J Melia & Sons, 64 Gibbet St,
Halifax, HX1 5BP Tel: 01422 354453.
Will friends accept this as
the only intimation and meet
at the church. R.I.P.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 31, 2019