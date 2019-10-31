Home

POWERED BY

Services
B.J. Melia & Sons Funeral Services
64 Gibbet Street
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX1 5BP
01422 354453
Calling hours
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
17:00
St Malachys R-C Church
Ovenden
View Map
Requiem Mass
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
12:45
Interment
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
14:15
Stoney Royd Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Maguire
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Maguire

Notice Condolences

Kathleen Maguire Notice
MAGUIRE Kathleen It is with great sadness
that the Curry family announce
the death of their aunt,
Kathleen Maguire aged 92 years,
of Albion Court, Halifax.
Beloved sister to the late Frank,
Jimmy, Johnny, Christopher,
Mary and Josie.
A dearly loved aunt and great aunt.
Reception into St Malachys R-C Church, Ovenden on Wednesday
6th November 2019 at 5pm.
Requiem Mass on Thursday
7th November 2019 at 12.45pm
followed by interment at
Stoney Royd Cemetery at 2.15pm.
No flowers by request but donations
if desired to Overgate Hospice c/o
B J Melia & Sons, 64 Gibbet St,
Halifax, HX1 5BP Tel: 01422 354453.
Will friends accept this as
the only intimation and meet
at the church. R.I.P.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -