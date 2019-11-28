|
|
|
JACKSON Kathleen On November 12th 2019 Kath
passed away peacefully at
Overgate Hospice aged 80 years. Dearly loved wife of Stan, much loved mum of Garry, Paul, Suzanne and the late Keith. A dearly loved sister, sister in law and auntie.
Committal service at Park Wood Crematorium on Saturday December 7th 2019 at 10.00am followed by a celebration of Kath's life at Elland Christian Centre, Newcombe Street, Elland, HX5 0EG at 11.00am. Family flowers only please but donations to Overgate Hospice would be much appreciated. A plate will be available on the day. Enquiries to the
Halifax Chapel of Repose,
Clare Road, tel 01422 353970.
Will friends please accept this as the only intimation.
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 28, 2019