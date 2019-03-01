|
|
|
GREY (nee SNELL)
Kathleen On February 18th, suddenly at home. Kath, aged 61, of Beechwood, Sowerby, the dearly beloved wife
of David; loving mum of Kevin and Michael; a much loved daughter of Joyce; a dear grandma, sister,
sister in law and a good friend to many. Service and cremation to take place at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Monday, March 25th at 10:30am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to
Halifax Society For The Blind,
would be appreciated.
A collection box will be available after the service.
All enquiries please to
The Williamson Family Funeral Service, Tel:01422 833956.
Will friends please accept this intimation and meet
at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More