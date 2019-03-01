Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
10:30
Park Wood Crematorium
Elland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Grey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Grey

Notice Condolences

Kathleen Grey Notice
GREY (nee SNELL)
Kathleen On February 18th, suddenly at home. Kath, aged 61, of Beechwood, Sowerby, the dearly beloved wife
of David; loving mum of Kevin and Michael; a much loved daughter of Joyce; a dear grandma, sister,
sister in law and a good friend to many. Service and cremation to take place at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Monday, March 25th at 10:30am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to
Halifax Society For The Blind,
would be appreciated.
A collection box will be available after the service.
All enquiries please to
The Williamson Family Funeral Service, Tel:01422 833956.
Will friends please accept this intimation and meet
at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.