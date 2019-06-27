|
|
|
CUMMING Kathleen Peacefully, at the
Calderdale Royal Hospital,
and in the presence
of her loving family,
on Thursday 13th June 2019,
Kathleen, aged 70 years.
She was the much loved wife
of Les, loving mum of Laura
and Frazer and a devoted
Nanni of Ruby and Evie.
She will be sadly missed by all her extended family and many friends.
A service to celebrate Kath's life will be held at Park Wood, Elland, on Friday 5th July at 11-15 am.
The family ask that a
touch of colour be worn.
By request, family flowers only please, but donations in lieu,
if so desired, may be given in
Kath's memory for the benefit
of The Overgate Hospice. A plate will be provided at the service.
Following the service, an open invitation is extended to everyone to join together at The Malt House, Rishworth and continue this celebration of Kath's life.
All enquiries to
Andrew Naylor and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors 01422-377840.
Published in Halifax Courier on June 27, 2019
