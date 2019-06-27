CUMMING Kathleen Peacefully, at the

Calderdale Royal Hospital,

and in the presence

of her loving family,

on Thursday 13th June 2019,

Kathleen, aged 70 years.

She was the much loved wife

of Les, loving mum of Laura

and Frazer and a devoted

Nanni of Ruby and Evie.

She will be sadly missed by all her extended family and many friends.

A service to celebrate Kath's life will be held at Park Wood, Elland, on Friday 5th July at 11-15 am.

The family ask that a

touch of colour be worn.

By request, family flowers only please, but donations in lieu,

if so desired, may be given in

Kath's memory for the benefit

of The Overgate Hospice. A plate will be provided at the service.

Following the service, an open invitation is extended to everyone to join together at The Malt House, Rishworth and continue this celebration of Kath's life.

All enquiries to

Andrew Naylor and Family,

