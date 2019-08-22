|
Goodrick Katherine
(Kath)
(nee Schofield) Suddenly, on 14th August 2019, Kath, aged 71 years. Beloved daughter of the late Harry and Mary, like a sister to Richard and Liz, precious friend to Pat, Pauline and Christine and many others, good neighbour and a dear niece, cousin and daughter-in-law of Rita. She will be greatly missed by all
who knew her.
The Celebration of Kath's Life will take place at 12.45pm on Monday 2nd September at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations may be made in lieu to the Jayne Garforth Suite at CRH - a collection box will be available on the day.
All enquiries to
Amanda Dalby Funeral Services
Tel. 01422 253 593.
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 22, 2019