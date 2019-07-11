|
|
|
Summerscales Kath On 4th July 2019,
passed away at home
aged 78 years.
Wife of the late Reginald.
Loving partner of George.
Dearly loved Mum of Helen and Tim and a much loved Grandma.
Will friends please meet for the service at Huddersfield Crematorium on Tuesday 23rd July at 10.00am.
Family flowers only please
but donations in memory of Kath would be appreciated for which a plate will be available at the service.
Any enquiries to
Pearson Funeral Service,
Station Street, Meltham.
Tel: 01484 688575
Published in Halifax Courier on July 11, 2019